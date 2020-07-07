The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 07.07.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.07.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 0LS XFRA US68373P1003 OPES ACQUISIT. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 3PE XFRA US74727A1043 QCR HOLDINGS DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA S4Y XFRA US8610251048 STOCK YARDS BANCORP EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA XFRA US8618961085 INTL FCSTONE INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 3PK XFRA US92645B1035 VICTORY CAP. CL.A DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA WS11 XFRA US9713781048 WILLSCOT MOB.MINI DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA ALQF XFRA LU2114851830 ARERO-WELTFDS.-NACH. LC FD00 EQU EUR N

