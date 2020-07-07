The new, bigger Sunrun will have 500,000 customers and more than 3 GW of solar power assets. Is there value in scale in residential solar?From pv magazine USA Sunrun, the leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, and Vivint Solar, a residential solar provider in the United States, have entered into an agreement under which Sunrun will acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction. "This acquisition, paired with Tesla's announcement last week to provide some of the cheapest residential solar offerings, indicates that the market is longing for cost efficiencies," ...

