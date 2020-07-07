The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Responds to EU Pharmaceutical Roadmap

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Responds to EU Pharmaceutical Roadmap

Leading international advocacy group calls for effective regulation, clinical trial support, and value-based reimbursement that benefits patient access to ATMPs

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM. - July 7, 2020

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

While ARM welcomes the Roadmap's recognition of the wider industry's contribution to the EU economy and its focus on ensuring patients' access to safe, state-of-the-art therapies, ARM wants to ensure a continued pathway for the EU to benefit from innovative and life-changing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). In support of that goal, ARM recommends the Pharmaceutical Strategy include the following priorities:

Ensuring that regulatory procedures are robust, transparent, evidence-based and harmonised in Europe by: limiting the Hospital Exemption, and other regulatory carve outs, that threaten patient safety

Streamlining regulatory requirements for clinical trials with ATMPs across Europe by: ensuring smooth implementation of the upcoming clinical trial regulation reconsidering the scope and implementation of the genetically modified organism (GMO) legislation of medicinal products, to reduce burdensome requirements for gene therapy clinical trials

Ensuring patients' timely access to ATMPs by: launching new initiatives to build Real World Evidence (RWE) infrastructure and disease registries at the pan-European level coordinating ATMP clinical assessment at the EU level, while adapting Health Technology Assessment (HTA), pricing and reimbursement processes to capture and value the long-term benefits and risks of ATMPs facilitating cross-border treatment with ATMPs supporting the adoption of innovative pricing and payment models for ATMPs to ensure continued patient access to innovative therapies while preserving the sustainability of health systems in the EU



Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM, commented: "Europe is a leader in ATMP innovation and adoption. It is critical that the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy furthers the ability of patients to benefit from these transformative therapies and supports vigorous growth in the ATMP sector to drive further advances. We strongly encourage the EU to streamline regulation where it can do so safely, harmonise regulations across Member States and address risks to patients stemming from inappropriate Hospital Exemptions.

"The Roadmap must also ensure health technology assessments are appropriately structured to reflect the long-term benefits of ATMPs and the increasing role of real-world evidence in establishing value-based reimbursement that drives sustainable innovation."

ARM looks forward to further consultation on the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy. The international advocacy organisation will be actively engaged in the process of ensuring patients are safe and have access to life-changing therapies whilst innovators continue to bring forward the next scientific advancements and transformative therapies.

