Dienstag, 07.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
07.07.2020 | 08:12
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MARTIN TERRIER TO RENNES

Lyon, 6 July 2020


Olympique Lyonnais has accepted the offer from Rennes to acquire Martin Terrier for €12 million plus up to €3 million in incentives (€12 million + €3 million). Moreover, the deal includes an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on a future transfer and an additional bonus of €2 million or €3 million if the transfer price exceeds certain thresholds.

Since joining the club in July 2018, the U21 international striker has appeared in 77 matches for OL, including 22 starts, and scored six goals, all competitions combined, in the 2019/20 season.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Martin for his positive contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the continuation of his career at Rennes.




OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64193-olg-060720-transfert-terrier_gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
