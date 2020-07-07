Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 Results Webcast on 21 July 2020

HELSINKI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Half-year Report January-June 2020 on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:

Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media at 14.00 EEST

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65ie587j.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Half-year Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 14.00 EEST

UK +44 (0)2071 928 338 Finland +358 (0)9 2311 3291 Sweden +46 (0)8 5661 8467 USA +1 6467 413 167 Confirmation Code: 1272336 Replay Dial-In #:

UK/International +44 (0)3333 009 785 Access Code: 1272336

The conference call replay will be available until Tuesday 28 July 2020. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

Press officer tel. +46-72-2410349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

