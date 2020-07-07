MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) UPDATE ON THE DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 07-Jul-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") UPDATE ON THE DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 Moscow, July 7, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notes the announcement made on 6 July 2020 by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor) that it has sent to Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC, part of Norilsk Nickel Group) a demand for the voluntary compensation of damage to the environment caused as a result of diesel fuel spill at Heat and Power Plant - 3 (HPP-3) in the amount of RUB 147,784,627,500 (approx. USD 2.07 billion), including damage to the water system in the amount of RUB 147,046,011,000 and damage to land in the amount of RUB 738,616,500. Nornickel will be able to provide further comments regarding this demand after its receipt by NTEC. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 74072 EQS News ID: 1087567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)