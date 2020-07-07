Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Boninelli) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 07 July 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Zambetti International Trust 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Italia Boninelli, NED (Non-executive director) b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Date(s), price(s) and Date Price Volume Total volume(s) 06.07.20 15.735 730 11,486.55 03.07.20 15.920 716 11,398.72 15.06.20 15.385 7 107.70 11.06.20 14.700 7 102.90 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total 15.819 1,460 23,095.87 e) Date of the transaction 06.07.2020, 03.07.2020, 15.06.2020, 11.06.2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 74070 EQS News ID: 1087493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)