Resco, the leading provider of cross-platform enterprise mobile solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., a global provider of business IT solutions, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The partnership brings together Hitachi Solutions' IT consulting and implementation expertise with Resco's renowned mobile technology. It will enable Hitachi Solutions' customers to utilize Resco Inspections, Routes, Mobile Sales, Field Service and other advanced mobile solutions, seamlessly integrated with their enterprise systems. Through powerful and innovative mobile experiences these organizations will be able to achieve even more with their corporate systems.

Drawing from their long-time knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, Hitachi Solutions will utilize Resco technology within its solutions and deliver mobility for clients running on either of the two platforms. The company also plans to utilize Resco to offer completely new mobile experiences for customers using various enterprise systems.

Furthermore, Hitachi Solutions' customers can now also utilize the standalone Resco Cloud as their complete enterprise solution of choice a complete package that delivers a cloud server backend, fully customizable web mobile clients, as well as ready-to-use templates for the Inspections, Routes, and Mobile Sales Field Service apps and more.

Hitachi Solutions have been continuously recognized for their exceptional projects and service including a Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Japan for four consecutive years, and multiple Salesforce Partner Awards for five consecutive years. This new partnership further extends Hitachi Solutions Group's portfolio and brings Resco products to clients in Japan and the wider APAC region delivered by a partner with a proven track record of excellence.

"At Resco, we are beyond thrilled to start a strategic partnership with Hitachi Solutions, a company that is truly well-established in the Microsoft and Salesforce ecosystems. This collaboration is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us, as Hitachi Solutions is our first active partner from Asia operating also on a global scale. We are fully committed to provide the company with the best of our innovative mobile technology. Hitachi Solutions has a substantial expertise and know-how in local markets, and we are eager to see what we can achieve together," noted Miro Pomsar, Chief Executive Officer, Resco.

"We are very pleased to launch a strategic partnership with Resco, a world leader in innovative mobile applications. As an IT service provider playing a key role in the information and telecommunication system business of Hitachi Group, we have provided various solutions to support social lifestyles and corporate activities globally. Moving forward, we will further advance digital transformation based on collaboration with customers by providing cutting-edge solutions from Resco, and will address the issues confronting contemporary society and businesses," said Seigo Usuki, Executive Officer General Manager, Social Innovation Systems Administration Division and Industrial Innovation Business Division, Hitachi Solutions.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in North America, Europe, India/Middle East, and Pacific Asia.

For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: www.hitachi-solutions.com

About Resco

Founded in 1999, Resco is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. Today its products are utilized by 2,500+ corporate customers with more than 200,000 licensed users. The cornerstone of Resco's multi-experience development platform is the Woodford configuration and management tool which, together with the Resco mobile apps, is at the heart of all Resco products.

For more details on Resco, please visit: www.resco.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005061/en/

Contacts:

Resco Media Relations

Robert Feldmar

+421 2 209 020 17

communications@resco.net