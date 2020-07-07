With the acquisition of Verowave Technologies, DocsCorp offers a unique set of solutions for delivering accuracy, efficiency, and security to firms when creating and sharing documents.

DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, today announced it has completed acquisition agreements for Verowave Technologies, a UK provider of document production and assembly software. The verowave Platform (verodocs, verosheets, and veroslides) will be integrated into the DocsCorp document productivity suite and re-branded as veroDocs.

With this acquisition, DocsCorp brings together document assembly and production, PDF creation and editing, document comparison, metadata cleaning, and email recipient checking into an integrated suite.

Commenting on the announcement, Scott Hews, Verowave Managing Director, said, "I see the acquisition as the beginning of a very exciting chapter in the continuing evolution of the veroDocs product. I believe with the support and backing of the DocsCorp team, we can make the veroDocs product and the entire DocsCorp platform the leader in this space."

"We are very pleased to announce this important acquisition for DocsCorp," said Dean Sappey, DocsCorp President and Co-Founder. "We undertook a detailed analysis of template and document production systems globally, including existing products and those still in development. We wanted Verowave because it is built on the very latest in document technology and has had proven success in only three short years."

Dean explained that veroDocs is integral to DocsCorp's goal of providing enterprises all their document tools in a single toolbar. "It will undoubtedly help users be more efficient and secure when creating and sharing documents with clients. Most importantly, Scott will continue to work with us to grow the application, bringing 25 years' experience in document productivity technologies."

Scott, who founded Verowave in 2015, will join DocsCorp and continue to lead the development of the product. Clare Waller, who has extensive experience consulting and working with legal professionals, will also join the team as the lead consultant for veroDocs implementations.

About Verowave

By enhancing the functionality of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Verowave cleverly enables the creation and population of templates and customized documents without the need for soft coding. The culmination of 25 years of experience working with the pitfalls and inflexibilities of a host of packages and coded solutions, Verowave Technologies offers a responsive and flexible way to address common user frustrations.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog.

