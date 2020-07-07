Industry guru to help drive hypergrowth of Irish technology company

Immedis, the leader in global payroll and part of the successful Taxback Group, today announced the appointment of Thomas Otter to the board of directors. Thomas has extensive experience in the HCM space, is the founder of Otter Advisory, and recently served as Head of Product at SAP SuccessFactors. His appointment comes almost a year to the day since Immedis secured funding of €25 million in strategic investment from Scottish Equity Partners, a top-performing venture capital and growth equity firm and it marks another big step for Immedis.

"Thomas is a talented technology guru with extensive experience in our space and we are delighted to welcome him to our board," said Terry Clune, Chairperson of Immedis. "His knowledge of HCM and payroll as well as his expertise in building world-class solutions will help Immedis deliver on our ambitious growth strategy."

Otter Advisory provides advisory services to corporates, technology vendors and investors in the field of HR Tech and enterprise application software. Thomas built his expertise in research, consulting, strategy and product management as Head of Product at SAP SuccessFactors and at Gartner as Research Vice President. He has worked with companies from around the world on their technology strategy. Thomas holds a PhD in business administration from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and an LLM in computer law from Strathclyde University. He is a fellow of the British Computer Society. Thomas currently serves on the board of directors as a non-executive director at HeadHunter Group [NASDAQ:HHR]

"I am delighted to join the Immedis board and this is an exciting opportunity," commented Thomas Otter. "I have been working with Immedis for the past year and I'm very impressed with how they have developed their solution, payroll operations and their focus on customer centricity. The world of payroll is rapidly changing as organizations focus on consolidation of global payroll and Immedis is well positioned to benefit from and drive this transformation."

Ends.

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions and part of the highly successful Taxback Group. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics and advance reporting capability, all while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. With deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers, Immedis dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations.

www.immedis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005042/en/

Contacts:

For further information

Tara O'Sullivan

tara.osullivan@immedis.com

+353 87 172 9977