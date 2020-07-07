Mogrify Ltd (Mogrify), a UK biotechnology company aiming to transform the development of cell therapies by the systematic discovery of novel cell conversions, today announced the appointment of Lorenz Mayr, PhD, to the Board of Directors and the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Mayr will initially join the Board of Directors as an observer, providing valuable insights into the development and manufacture of ex vivo cell therapies and in vivo reprogramming therapies and advising on the Company's therapeutic program selections, before assuming full board member status later this year.

Dr. Mayr has over 30 years' experience in biopharma research, development and commercialization. He joins the Mogrify Board having most recently been Chief Technical Officer at GE Healthcare Life Sciences, where he was responsible for all global R&D activities, talent development and company growth strategy across all business areas including cell therapy manufacturing. His previous industry roles include Vice President Global Head at AstraZeneca, where he oversaw the generation of biological reagents and assay development activities across all therapeutic areas, and Executive Director at Novartis Pharma AG. He is a Biochemistry lecturer at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and has published over 60 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He obtained his PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of Bayreuth. Dr. Mayr currently serves as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Syncona Ltd.

Darrin M. Disley, PhD, CEO, Mogrify, said: "We are excited to welcome Dr. Mayr to both the Board of Directors and the Scientific Advisory Board. His appointment further strengthens our senior team, which includes industry leaders in platform technologies, drug development and biotech company building. Lorenz's expansive knowledge of pre-clinical R&D, clinical drug development and manufacture and his global biotech and pharma network will be invaluable in our mission to transform the development of lifesaving therapies in disease areas including hematology, immunology and ophthalmology."

Lorenz Mayr, PhD, Board and SAB member, Mogrify, added: "Mogrify has developed an innovative direct cellular conversion technology that has a great potential for diseases with a high unmet clinical need. The Company is well-positioned to address shortcomings in the cell therapy space as well as pioneer in vivo reprogramming therapies, and I am pleased to be joining at such an exciting stage in its growth. I am looking forward to working with a team with proven world-class scientific and commercial expertise."

