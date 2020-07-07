New Delhi, India, July 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Siel Power Products Limited (HSPP), leading manufacturer of power products in India, today announced the change in its name to Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP).Subsequent to the cessation of the joint venture agreement with its longtime partner, Usha International Limited, HSPP applied for the corporate name change which was recently certified by the Registrar of Companies - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.The name change will be with immediate effect.Takahiro Ueda, CMD and President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, ?We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better.?About Honda India Power Products LimitedHonda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), was established in September 1985 with a commitment to provide high quality power products to the Indian customers.Ever since, it has been the undisputed leader in the power products industry, manufacturing and marketing a range of Portable Generators, Water Pumps, Tillers and General Purpose Engine at its state-of-art manufacturing facility at Greater Noida. It is also engaged in the marketing of Lawn Mower, Brush Cutter and Long-tailed outboard motors.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.