Bayn Europe strengthens management and recruits CFO Bayn Europe strengthens management through the recruitment of Johan Lennartsson as Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Johan Lennartsson is a chartered accountant with several years background in accounting, most recently from PWC, where he has worked for some of the company's major international and listed clients. Johan will start in the company from September 2020 and will assume overall responsibility as Group CFO and team leader for the CFOs of each subsidiary as well as take over the management of Bayn's administration and finance function from Maria Billing and Richard Murray in the parent company. As the group grows, the recruitment is well positioned to handle the increased complexity for financial reporting through the addition of new subsidiaries and greater balance sheet total. "With our high growth rate and M&A strategy, we need to have a CFO with experience of similar constellations. Through the recruitment of Johan, we secure another key person in place, where we are now are prepared for rapid growth and at the same time, we streamline the operations needed to build our food-tech group. In addition to being the Group CFO, Johan will also lead the team that consists of the Group companies' financial managers." - Patrik Edström, CEO at Bayn Europe AB For further information, please contact: Simon Petrén, Vice President at Bayn Europe AB (publ.) Tel: +46 709 999 455 Email: simon.petren@bayneurope.com About Bayn Europe Bayn Europe is a Swedish food-tech group, supplying cutting edge and healthy sugar reduction solutions for the food and beverage industry. Bayn's ingredient solutions, refined through scientific research and extensive market experience, facilitate new formulations and recipes that improve the taste and texture of the next generation of sugar- and calorie reduced products. For more information www.bayneurope.com [1] Bayn is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North Growth Market, under the ticker BAYN FNCA Sweden AB is Bayn's certified adviser. Tel: 08-528 00 399 E-mail: info@fnca.se Language: English Company: Bayn Europe AB Nytorgsgatan 17A 11622 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +4686132888 E-mail: info@bayneurope.com Internet: www.bayneurope.com ISIN: SE0006261046 EQS News ID: 1088037 Bayn Europe AB / 108 Company Announcement Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1088037 2020-07-07 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6beb374ad33a2066c6fc4fb12d6f0b2&application_id=1088037&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 07, 2020 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)