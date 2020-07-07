2BScientific Expands Partnership With Vector Laboratories in UK and Ireland

UPPER HEYFORD, England and BURLINGAME, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2BScientific, Ltd, leading distributor of reagents to the European research market, and Vector Laboratories, Inc., a Maravai LifeSciences company and pioneer in the development and manufacture of reagents for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, glycobiology and bioconjugation, announced today that they have established an innovative model for the supply of Vector Laboratories products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

2BScientific will manage Vector Laboratories' business in the region under the "Vector Laboratories by 2BScientific" brand.

This expanded relationship provides Vector Laboratories with:

Significant expansion in sales & marketing Integrated supply chain between the USA , UK and Ireland Co-development of the future range of Vector Laboratories products Enhanced technical capability throughout lifecycle Exclusivity of the Vector Laboratories portfolio to 2BScientific.

2BScientific will invest in the Vector Laboratories brand to expand its presence in commercial and academic institutions. In addition, 2BScientific will take on Vector Laboratories UK staff to ensure continuation of the strong sales and technical support Vector Laboratories customers expect.

"We feel well positioned and resourced now to better serve our customers in the UK and Ireland," said David Weber, vice president and chief commercial officer for Maravai LifeSciences.

"We are thrilled to take full responsibility for this highly regarded brand of research reagents that will provide our customers with an amazing portfolio of related products coupled with the highest levels of customer and technical support," said James Bernard, director of 2BScientific.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories is a market leader in labeling and detection reagents for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, glycobiology and bioconjugation, offering over 600 reagents and kits used by disease and therapeutics researchers around the world. Vector Laboratories' facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified and its research contributions are cited in more than 350,000 scientific publications.

About 2BScientific

2BScientific Limited is a UK based life science reagents distributor providing a novel, high-quality and personal approach to the supply of research reagents. 2BScientific's commitments are not only towards their customers, but also towards our planet. The company actively promotes a more sustainable future with an environmental policy that includes their constant support to environmental charities, use of recyclable materials and carbon neutrality.