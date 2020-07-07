The 27 MW Dutch project in Zwolle has been sold to a consortium featuring a provincial energy transition fund and a local energy co-operative in a deal backed by public funding.German renewables company Baywa re has announced the sale of the largest floating solar project outside China. The developer did not reveal the sale price agreed for the 27.4 MWp Bomhofsplas project, which it said yesterday had taken only seven weeks to install. Baywa revealed only that the project had been sold to a consortium consisting of provincial energy transition fund Energiefonds Overijssel, local energy co-operative ...

