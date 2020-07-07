A Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Soundny Presents a New Drug-based Alternative in Fight Against Cancer

WUHAN, China, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubei Soundny Biotechnology ("Soundny" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company dedicated to developing cancer treatments, has published its latest findings on cholangiocarcinoma in Nature Biomedical Engineering, a Nature publication.

The research highlights a drug-loaded microvesicles tumor therapy for cholangiocarcinoma, approved for clinical use for its significant efficacy and safety in the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

"So far, there's still no standardized treatment plan in place for cholangiocarcinoma," said Zhang Hui, Co-author of the article and a Director at Nankai Hospital. "Experts prioritize surgical excision in the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. However, this is not ideal as the early symptoms can be hard to spot, meaning most patients tend to go to the doctors during the middle or late stages of cancer development. Only 20% of these patients will have the opportunity for radical surgery. This discovery offers the other 80% some hope in fighting the disease," he added.

A Drug-based Breakthrough in the Fight Against Cancer

Since 2015, Soundny has cooperated with Nankai hospital on clinical trials of drug-loaded vesicles for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma as an alternative to radio and chemotherapy. 20 patients with late-stage hilar cholangiocarcinoma were enrolled in the program. The survival time of patients at this stage of the disease generally falls between three to six months.

The study showed that around 30% of the patients entered partial remission of biliary obstruction. Approximately 50% of the patients had reduced symptoms of jaundice with improved liver function after the first treatment. The color of stool samples also changed from terracotta to standard yellow, with survival period extended to 21 months.

In terms of safety, there was no significant change found in routine blood, liver and kidney tests, and no other symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, were recorded.

Professor Wang said that "this breakthrough is expected to become a first-line treatment plan for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma."

About Hubei Soundny Biotechnology

Hubei Soundny Biotechnology (Soundny) is a biotechnology company specializing in the research, development, application and promotion of drug-loaded vesicle cancer treatment in China. The company holds more than 30 patents in China, Hong Kong, the United States, the European Union and Japan. It has established production and R&D lines for treatments relating to tumors and complications including cholangiocarcinoma, lung cancer, malignant pleural effusion and malignant ascites.