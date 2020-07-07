In a breakthrough achievement for Paion, the FDA has approved ByFavo (remimazolam) for US sale for procedural sedation (PS) taking under 30 minutes - mainly 25m colonoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. A €15m milestone is due from US partner Cosmo. Cosmo has sublicensed ByFavo to Acacia in the US; launch is indicated in autumn 2020. Paion has operational funds and loan facilities until 2022. Our valuation has been updated to reflect US approval and is now €283m vs €270m previously.

