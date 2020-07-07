Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 06-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 268.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 271.34p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 260.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.09p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16