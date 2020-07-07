With effect from July 08, 2020, the unit rights in SpectrumOne AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SPEONE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014583258 Order book ID: 199297 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 08, 2020, the paid subscription units in SpectrumOne AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPEONE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014583266 Order book ID: 199298 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB