AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Joins "Intel(R) Cloud Insider Program" Under the Intel Partner Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to join Intel Corporation's "Cloud Insider Program" under the Intel Partner Alliance. This partnership reinforces AMPD's ability to address the requirements of customers across several digital media and next-generation enterprise sectors.

AMPD CEO, Anthony Brown, stated "As an Intel Cloud Insider Partner, AMPD gets a level of access to Intel technology and engineering that enables true partnership and innovation. Intel has provided both hardware and engineering resources to the AMPD lab to build and test cutting-edge platforms in both high-speed, low-latency storage and a new AMPD Virtual Studio platform. I am extremely excited to be able to work with Intel on such amazing new technologies!"

Phil Vokins, Cloud Services Director, Intel Americas and Canada, commented "We are delighted to welcome AMPD to our partner program. We specifically choose companies who are committed to innovation in new digital infrastructures to join our Cloud Insider Program and that is what AMPD is building."

AMPD's Offerings Using Intel's Powerful Core Processors

AMPD Virtual Studio

AMPD Virtual Workstations

AMPD's Offering Using Intel Optane Storage

AMPD's low-latency, high-speed storage solution.

AMPD has formalized it's partnership arrangement with Intel to accelerate innovation with the focus of enabling high performance server and storage systems that meet the throughput, latency and reliability requirements of future applications in the digital media and next-gen enterprise verticals.

AMPD uses Intel's powerful new 10th Gen Intel® Core processors in its high-performance computing at the edge solutions, such as AMPD's virtual workstation and virtual studio platforms developed for digital media and next generation enterprise customers. AMPD uses Intel® Optane NVME storage systems to accelerate performance and lower latency on its new AMPD High-Performance Storage solution.

AMPD provides an analysis of customer requirements and creates bespoke proposals for each customer's needs. Please contact sales@ampd.tech for more information.

About Intel Corporation

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE:AMPD), through its operating subsidiary, AMPD Holdings Corp. (dba "AMPD Technologies"), specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

For further information please contact Investor Relations:

Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3

info@ampd.tech

http://www.ampd.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

Tel: 604-332-3329

AMPD Ventures Inc.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to agreements increases in sales efforts.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including expected outcomes of its participation in the Intel Cloud Insider Partner Program. Although our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

All forward looking statements and information contained in this News Release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596551/AMPD-Joins-IntelR-Cloud-Insider-Program-Under-the-Intel-Partner-Program