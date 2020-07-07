ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that Paul Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, effective July 7, 2020. Smith joins the company from Salesforce, where he held a number of pan EMEA roles and most recently served as Executive Vice President and UK General Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005309/en/

Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

Smith brings to ServiceNow 17 years' experience in leadership and senior management roles in the technology industry, with a track record in leading sales, go-to-market operations and developing new markets to drive triple digit growth.

"ServiceNow is leading the workflow revolution as companies worldwide transform themselves into modern digital enterprises," said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "The best leaders and top talent want to work for companies like ServiceNow, where they can create the future. We are thrilled to have Paul Smith join our team, serve our customers and lead our EMEA region to new heights on our journey to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century."

Smith will lead a region that includes many of the company's most important markets and growth opportunities. ServiceNow's EMEA revenues grew 32 percent in 2019 over the prior year; EMEA achieved an approximately $1 billion revenue run-rate as of Q1 2020.

"ServiceNow is the workflow leader and one of the most exciting and innovative growth companies in the world," Smith said. "The pristine nature of the single Now Platform gives ServiceNow that rare combination of scale with agility. It's this exact blend that customers are demanding of their critical partners as they wrestle with digitally transforming their businesses to navigate the change that is yet to come."

Smith continued: "There are moments in your life when career defining opportunities present themselves; ServiceNow is one of those for me. The talented workforce and commitment to customer and partner success sets it apart from other global brands. I'm thrilled to join and privileged to have the opportunity to lead the EMEA business during the next phase of growth."

Smith succeeds Phillip van der Wilt who served in this role from January 2016 to July 2020. During this time, and under van der Wilt's leadership, the EMEA business grew rapidly and established ServiceNow's strong foothold across EMEA.

"Many thanks to Philip for his leadership in growing our EMEA region over the past four years and establishing ServiceNow as a strategic partner to many of the world's leading companies," said Kevin Haverty, ServiceNow's Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "With Paul on our team, we are set to continue our momentum and drive the next phase of growth. Paul's strong experience and exceptional track record across the region will help ensure ServiceNow accelerates our leadership as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation."

Smith began his career with Procter and Gamble but soon followed a passion for the technology industry that took him to Microsoft and leadership of a number of innovative start-up businesses. He joined Salesforce in 2012 to lead their EMEA Marketing Cloud business, before going on to lead EMEA Cloud Sales until his appointment as EVP and GM UK&I in February 2019.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005309/en/

Contacts:

Sam Hall

ServiceNow

samuel.hall@servicenow.com