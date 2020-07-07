NOTICE 7.7.2020 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 4 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 8.7.2020. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Leverage Certificates Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783074