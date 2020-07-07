Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced today that it is collaborating with Protiviti Ltd. to deliver TeamMate expert solutions in the European market. This means that Protiviti will now be able to provide implementation services, project management, and product expertise for TeamMate customers within Europe.

"To keep pace with our growth in Europe, we are expanding our alliances so that we can continue to deliver the world class audit solutions that our customers expect," said Jim Dunham, executive vice president general manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "We look forward to working with Protiviti in Europe with the potential to expand to additional regions. Protiviti's presence and reputation complement TeamMate's longstanding position throughout Europe."

TeamMate global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit and compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics. Together, this ecosystem provides organizations with the combined assurance they need to manage all aspects of risk identification and assessment, electronic working paper creation and management, controls framework management, and data analysis.

"Protiviti delivers extensive technology services, including deep governance, risk and compliance expertise, that have been built over years in the European region," said Scott Bolderson, Protiviti UK Business Performance Improvement managing director. "Collaborating with a strong technology solution provider like Wolters Kluwer provides the opportunity to deliver additional value to their customers through Protiviti's implementation capabilities as well as access to our broad range of subject matter experts."

