Affluence Corporation Names Joe Abrams to its Advisory Board

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud and 5G enhancing technologies, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Joe Abrams to serve on its Advisory Board. Abrams specializes in emerging growth companies in several areas, including technology, drug discovery technology services, consumer products, big data, and online job placement. In addition, he has vast experience in assisting in public offerings, acquisitions and capital raisings.

Mr. Abrams was a cofounder of The Software Toolworks, a publicly held developer, publisher, and distributor of educational and entertainment software, which was sold to Pearson, Plc., for $462 million in April 1994. Abrams also co-founded Intermix Media, the parent company of MySpace, which was sold to News Corp. in September 2005 for $580 million. Mr. Abrams is also a member of the Board of Trustees at The University of Rochester.

"Joe brings tremendous guidance to the company both near and long term. He has proven time and time again how to grow companies. We look forward to working with him," said James E. Honan Jr., CEO of Affluence.

"I am very excited to work with Affluence to formulate a winning strategy. I look forward to working with Jim and his management team to help the company achieve its goals. The company has a solid game plan to move forward and I am glad to be a part of it," said Abrams.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a holding company primarily focused on the acquisition and roll-up of synergistic companies providing 5G enhancing infrastructure and technologies, edge computing and innovative cloud solutions. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit that brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

