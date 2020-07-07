Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) ("i3 Interactive" or (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Lee as its Managing Director of Blitzbet and Ian Marmion as its Blitzbet Trading Director. Combined, they have over 40 years' experience in the gaming sector with leading brands such as The Stars Group, Bet365, William Hill and Victor Chandler. The addition of these two industry veterans to the existing management, both with experience in launching successful sports betting platforms, is one of the key steps the Company is taking in gearing up for the launch of BlitzBet, the first of many anticipated brands that the Company intends to operate to provide customized online sports betting, casino and poker platform, each with specific target audiences and players.

Chris Neville, the CEO of i3 Interactive, said: "Andy and Ian are top level executives in the online gaming world with proven track records of success with some of the largest operators in the gambling industry."

Mr. Lee has been involved in the online gaming industry since 2000 and is an experienced gaming executive who previously served as both Managing Director at William Hill Online and Managing Director of Sportsbook at The Stars Group. Mr. Lee will be responsible for the performance, growth and strategic direction of the sports betting business and casino products of i3 Interactive, including the launch of BlitzBet.

Mr. Marmion started with Victor Chandler in 2000 as Managing Director and has also held the role as Trading Director at Victor Chandler. Following those roles, Mr. Marmion managed the VIP trading at Bet365. In his latest role. Mr. Marmion served as the Trading Director of The Stars Group's Sportsbook for six years.

Andrew Lee commented, "The Company's approach of partnering with a social media celebrity with over 50 million followers is refreshingly unique and a powerful proposition. Chris has built a great team already and I look forward to being part of this compelling opportunity."

"I am delighted to team up with Andy again on such an exciting project. Being involved from the beginning gives us the chance to develop the business we want to develop and I look forward to helping i3 and BlitzBet make its mark in the industry," said Ian Marmion.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's strategic plans, the launch of the BlitzBet brand and timing thereof, the Company's expectations regarding the countries in which the BlitzBet brand will operate, and the projected growth of the global online gambling industry.. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company's business in the United States; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company's planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59233