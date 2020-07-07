Unique Fabricating, Inc.: Unique Fabricating Expands Healthcare and PPE Presence, Secures Contract to Manufacture N95 Masks Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Company Received NIOSH N95 Certification for Mass Production; Partnering with Major OEM

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness management, air/water sealing, and other applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced it has, in partnership with a major OEM, created a design and received government regulatory certification for mass production of N95 masks.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting demand for N95-rated respirators, Unique Fabricating partnered with a major OEM to develop a design for an N95 rated face mask. By employing material and process technologies already known to Unique Fabricating, the Company's engineers successfully developed a heat-sealed and sonic welded respirator. With the sponsorship of our customer, the new design has already been certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).

The face mask construction consists of materials converted by Unique Fabricating, utilizing in-house processes that have sufficient capacity to support the customer's initial demand of one million face masks. Unique Fabricating is completing development work on a second face mask design for N95 certification which will utilize more readily available raw materials and will increase daily output.

"As automakers continue their recovery, Unique is moving quickly to utilize our existing capacity and expanding capabilities to enter new markets opportunistically," said Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's CEO. "Our success in quickly and effectively producing face shields has opened additional opportunities, and we are pleased to partner with this established OEM to produce masks. This production enables us to have more of our associates employed, utilizes some of our existing capacity, and offsets a portion of the revenue impacted by the COVID-related shutdowns. More importantly, Unique is able to play a meaningful role in protecting front line healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, and other Americans from this pandemic."

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, PPE, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit www.uniquefab.com .

Investor Contact:

FNK IR

Rob Fink

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596529/Unique-Fabricating-Expands-Healthcare-and-PPE-Presence-Secures-Contract-to-Manufacture-N95-Masks-Amidst-COVID-19-Pandemic