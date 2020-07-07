High Prevalence of CVD, Cancer to Underscore Growth in Medical Image Analysis Software Market: TMR

- Increase in incidence of chronic illnesses and rapidly ageing global population are leading to growth in the global medical image analysis software market

- Cardiology, 3D segments - under applications and imaging type categories, respectively - would contribute immensely to market growth

- North America and Europe to account for sizeable market share

ALBANY, New York, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical image analysis software market will witness growth at the rate of 8.1%, compounded annually over the period 2019 to 2027. This will lead to increase in market worth from USD 2.91 billion in 2018 to USD 5.87 billion by the end of the forecast period. The growth will be an outcome of a number of trends and drivers, propelling the market forward.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The world is witnessing increased participation in sports activities, and increase in number of aged people. Both factors are set to be massive growth propellers over the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market:

On the basis of software type, integrated software segment is anticipated to dominate the global image analysis software market

Increase in applications of integrated software will lead to growth in the segment over the forecast period

Under the category of imaging type, 3D is expected to be the most lucrative owing to increase in cases of cancer and CVD

The cardiology segment under the applications category is expected to record a high CAGR over this period owing to growing prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market:

A number of significant trends are anticipated to push the global medical image analysis software market over a high growth trajectory. A glimpse into these, coupled with some prominent growth factors is provided below:

Increase in number of people aged 60 and above is growing and this is pushing the demand for medical image analysis software market upward

By 2050, 2 billion people will mark the age group of 60 and over, one in every six will belong to that of 65 and above

More people across the world are participating in physically strenuous sports and fitness activities, driving demand for medical imaging

Incidence of CVD is growing; it takes about 17 million lives every year

Poor choices such as unbalanced diet and sedentary lifestyle are driving up cases for CVD

Increase in cases of cancer is a notable propeller of growth in the global medical image analysis software market

Regional Analysis of Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market:

North America is set to dominate the regional landscape of global medical image analysis software market

is set to dominate the regional landscape of global medical image analysis software market Robust healthcare facilities and proper reimbursement policy are contributing to growth in the regional market

Europe would follow North America in terms of claim to market share; Asia Pacific to grow at a notable pace owing to increase in incidence of chronic illnesses

Competitive Landscape of Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market:

The vendor landscape of global medical image analysis software market is competitive owing to presence of a large number of proactive players. Top players in the market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Media Cybernetics, Inc., AQUILAB, MIM Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated., and ScienceSoft USA Corporation, among others.

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type

Integrated software type



Standalone software type

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type

2D imaging



3D imaging



4D imaging

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality

CT



MRI



PET



SPECT



Ultrasound



Radiographic imaging



Other modalities

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application

Cardiology



Orthopaedic



Oncology



Neurology



Nephrology



Dental



Gynaecology



Others

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Research and Academic Institutes



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

