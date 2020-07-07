Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC) ("the Company"), a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999. CEO of the Company, David Beling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Beling about the Company's recent projects. "In January, we had raised $2 million Canadian, which is about $1.4 million US, and as soon as we got those funds in we started immediately making final arrangements to do a drill program and we assembled and mobilized contractors and personnel," shared Beling. "We started drilling on May 31st, in spite of Coronavirus, and by June 6th we completed a 25-hole program," said Beling, sharing that the Company received positive results and are awaiting the remaining assays.

"Everything is going our way and we're quite pleased with what we've accomplished with this program," said Beling.

Jolly then commented on the Company's recent press release detailing their intention to drill an additional nine holes. "Are you doing assays on these or are you actually doing a 43-101?" asked Jolly. "These drill samples that we collect, we send them to a commercial lab in Reno to get the gold and silver assays. We're not doing anything on a 43-101," explained Beling. "We did a 43-101 resource estimate in August of 2017, but nothing has changed until we get the assays on the 25 holes," he added, noting that once the Company receives the final analytics the next step will be a preliminary economic analysis. He then explained that this would allow the Company to fully define and optimize the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone pits, which would be followed by feasibility studies.

"Currently, we're also pursuing drilling our exploration targets because we want to find out how many more ounces can be added to the development projects that we have," said Beling. "That's what our concurrent plans are and what our focus is."

"Where do we go from here?" asked Jolly. "As soon as we get all of these assays, we're going to study those and begin designing and laying out the next drill program," shared Beling, adding that this process will also include environmental permitting. "We will be seeking funding later this year," he added. "We will also be pursuing a preliminary economic analysis and more drilling," said Beling.

"We've got very good results on metallurgy, we're picking up strong intervals that will add to the resources in both of these pits," said Beling. "In this regard, we achieved an average 85% gold recovery from four bulk samples and 91% from the Mystery Hill area where most of our holes were drilled. We just need to get the assays on the balance of these holes and then estimate updated resources. That will advance this project quite well."

To close the interview, Beling encouraged interested investors to consider the potential of the Company and its project, especially considering their low stock price. "There is the opportunity for advancing this and our plans are to continue to add value and have the market recognize what our value is," closed Beling.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999. Measured and indicated 43-101 compliant resources were estimated in mid-2017 by Tetra Tech Inc. at 525,000 ounces of gold, averaging 1.02 gold g/t in base case pit plans. Most of these resources are in the north extension to the Bullfrog pit. Inferred resources within these pit plans were estimated at 110,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.2 g/t. It is noted that the 3-year trailing average gold prices are now more than $160 higher than the $1,200 price used in the mid-2017 Canadian NI 43-101 resource estimates, which were also based on a heap leach gold recovery of 72% compared to the average 85% leach test recoveries recently achieved on four bulk samples.

