HealthCare Royalty Partners ("HCR"), a global healthcare investment firm, today announced the appointment of two life sciences industry veterans, William M. Burns and Mardi C. Dier, to the firm's Senior Advisor Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Bill and Mardi to our Senior Advisor Board," said Clarke B. Futch, Managing Partner and Chairman at HCR. "Both are accomplished and seasoned leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry which will benefit HCR in sourcing and evaluating potential products of interest, particularly in Europe and on the West Coast."

William M. Burns has more than 40 years of industry experience, including 23 years at Roche Pharmaceuticals, culminating in his tenure as chief executive officer from 2001 to 2009. During his time with Roche, Mr. Burns had significant involvement in the privatization of Genentech, the integration of Boehringer Mannheim and the negotiations that resulted in Roche becoming a majority owner of Chugai in Japan. Over the past decade, Mr. Burns has held numerous non-executive board positions including F. Hoffmann La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Shire PLC and Biotie. Mr. Burns retired from the board of Wellcome Trust in 2020 and continues as a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research, London. Mr. Burns currently serves as the non-executive chairman of the board of directors for both Molecular Partners and Vestergaard Holding, and the non-executive vice chairman of Mesoblast. Mr. Burns is a member of the Novo Holdings Advisory Group and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Center for Integrated Oncology of the University of Cologne/Bonn. Mr. Burns holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

Mardi C. Dier most recently served as chief financial officer and chief business officer of Portola Pharmaceuticals, after joining the company in August 2006. During her tenure, Ms. Dier oversaw the development of the finance and operations functions. Ms. Dier was responsible for raising over $1.8 billion, including two non-dilutive financings, to fund the development and launch of two hematologic products. Ms. Dier also led the merger process for Portola when it combined with Alexion in 2020. Previously, Ms. Dier served as vice president of Investor Relations at Chiron Corporation from 2003 until its acquisition by Novartis Pharmaceuticals in April 2006. Prior to joining Chiron, she served as a director in the West Coast investment banking practice at Prudential Securities, where she focused on biotechnology and other life sciences companies. Ms. Dier serves on the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, where she serves as chair of the audit committee. Ms. Dier holds a B.S. in biology from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2013 and 2019, Ms. Dier was recognized as one of the most influential Bay Area business women by the San Francisco Business Times and was a finalist for its Bay Area CFO of the Year Award, respectively.

HCR is a private investment firm that purchases royalties and uses debt-like structures to invest in commercial or near-commercial stage biopharmaceutical assets. HCR has raised $5.6 billion in cumulative capital commitments with offices in Stamford (CT), San Francisco, Boston and London For more information, visit www.healthcareroyalty.com.

