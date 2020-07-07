CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Team Collaboration Solution and VoIP.ms Selected to Provide Maine School Administrative District (MSAD) #60 with Superior Work-from-Home Solution During COVID-19 Social Distancing Measures

School district deploys CounterPath Bria Teams and VoIP.ms PBX to enable communication for all administrative staff to work from home during the global pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that Bria Teams, its team collaboration solution, has been chosen by the Maine School Administrative District (MSAD) #60 as a work-from-home communication solution for all its administrative staff, due to the social distancing measures enacted by the state.

The selection of Bria Teams was through CounterPath's certified partner VoIP.ms, which provided a cloud-based PBX that distributes incoming calls to MSAD #60's main phone lines supports Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and translates voice mail to email. The VoIP.ms service is compatible with the Bria Teams solution, making setup easy and seamless. With virtually no learning curve, the deployment of Bria Teams on employee-owned laptops, mobile phones, and tablets happened in only a few hours.

Each user receives an invitation and a download link to Bria Teams, which can be accessed simply by signing in with their email address/username and password. Once logged in, users can make calls using their VoIP.ms account, see team presence, send messages and create chat rooms, and utilize HD video conferencing for efficient team communication and collaboration.

"We're pleased to have provided a streamlined team communication solution for the dedicated administrative staff at the Maine School Administrative District #60," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "The work they do is essential to facilitating the education of children across the district during this challenging time. With Bria Teams, staff can communicate seamlessly with unlimited voice and video conferencing, secure private messaging and chat room threads hosted by CounterPath, so no additional set up or infrastructure is required."

"As long-time partners of CounterPath, we are proud to have worked together on the deployment for the Maine School Administrative District," said David Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer at VoIP.ms. "Bria Teams is a great team collaboration solution that allows admins to manage team members from a convenient dashboard. Being able to do this remotely made the transition to working at home that much smoother for all those involved."

"Bria Teams and VoIP.ms were the ideal combination we needed to get our employees up and running in the shortest amount of time," said Garrett Poole, Network Manager, MSAD#60. "Bria Teams keeps our staff connected and allows them to collaborate on administrative activities, just as if we were all back in the office, with absolutely no hiccups. It's like we never skipped a beat."

Bria Teams is available with a free 30-day trial on the CounterPath website. For more information on team communication apps, visit the CounterPath blog at blog.counterpath.com.

###

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada with over 80,000 happily satisfied customers namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness, Toys"R"us and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features, as well as enhanced communication features to simplify both business and residential communications such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.

Contact

David Rouleau

Chief Operating Officer

drouleau@voip.ms

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

CONTACTS:

CounterPath

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596473/CounterPath-Team-Collaboration-Solution-and-VoIPms-Selected-to-Provide-Maine-School-Administrative-District-MSAD-60-with-Superior-Work-from-Home-Solution-During-COVID-19-Social-Distancing-Measures