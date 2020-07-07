Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Network Access Control Market with its Open and Flexible Platform

Cisco ISE is the NAC market leader with more deployments than any other vendor and delivers, supports, and continuously improves its solution to meet current and future requirements

SANTA CLARA, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network access control (NAC) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco Systems, Inc. with the 2020 Global Market Leadership Award for continuing to lead the market with a 33.4 percent market share in 2019. Its NAC revenue growth outpaced the overall market and earned it 0.85 basis points of market share, the most by any vendor. Cisco addresses the specific needs of its customers in all vertical markets with an open and flexible NAC architecture. In addition to its internal technology development, it makes strategic acquisitions for technologies that will enhance all of its security products.

"Cisco NAC is an integrated and open solution providing visibility, technology integration, automation, and granular policy control from a user and their device to a resource or application. It is based on the Identity Services Engine (ISE) that comprises applications, services, and network controller features. Cisco has focused on growing its third-party ecosystem and partnerships to increase visibility and automate threat containment to embrace a platform approach," said Tony Massimini, Cybersecurity Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "It has also acknowledged the growing interest in the Zero Trust security model by integrating the technology with the acquisition of Duo Security. This acquisition not only provided a zero-trust security model, but also cloud-delivered technology, SaaS, and software-defined perimeter (SDP)."

Cisco has a broad customer base in the NAC market covering almost every industry. With clear role-based segmentation, it has been consistently solving challenges for customers in the financial services industry. Its offerings are expanding into IoT use cases, especially in the OT industry. The company has also made inroads into the manufacturing and healthcare industries with its Cyber Vision and MedicalNAC offerings. It has made further investments in IoT, BYOD, and segmentation.

Cisco is adopting a holistic approach to developing its zero-trust security. It combines Cisco's core foundational solutions including Duo for Workforce for an identity-based approach to application access control; Tetration for Workloads, a host-based segmentation combining visibility and enforcement; and SD-Access and ISE for Workplace, a fundamental component of NAC to start building a software-defined network (SDN) fabric. Cisco continues to develop threat-centric NAC enhancements with its growing intelligence ecosystem, Talos.

"Cisco NAC benefits from Cisco's leadership in networking equipment and services and being the largest enterprise and security vendor by revenue," noted Massimini. "Cisco ISE integrates with 100+ ecosystem partners to provide a comprehensive, all-encompassing NAC solution. This wide partner and client network, as well as forward-looking product development strategies, are expected to keep it at the top of the leader board in the NAC market in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For more than five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.