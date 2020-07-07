Quantum Computing Industry Innovators CQC and Pasqal Announce New Partnership

Pasqal to Deploy CQC's 'best in class' Quantum Software Development Platform t|ket? on Its Quantum Information Processors

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) and French quantum computing start-up Pasqal announced today that they have entered into a partnership in which CQC's quantum software development platform t|ket? will be utilised on Pasqal's cutting edge quantum information processors. t|ket? - translates machine independent algorithms into executable circuits, optimising for physical qubit layout whilst reducing the number of required operations.

"We are excited to work with Pasqal, a trailblazer in the quantum computing industry," said Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC. "With Pasqal using t|ket? on their full stack computer, our quantum computing software will be running on more platforms than ever, helping to advance quantum computation for real life applications," he added.

"Through this partnership, we offer access to CQC's t|ket? therefore allowing our customers and partners to exploit the full capabilities of our neutral atom device," said Christophe Jurczak, Chairman of Pasqal.

In April 2020, CQC released a new version of t|ket? v0.5 with important enhancements to existing capabilities as well as a variety of new features.

These enhancements include the addition of backend support for new quantum processors such as those built by AQT and Honeywell Quantum Solutions, and also for the Microsoft Q# simulator and resource estimator. With simpler interfaces to backends and more flexible pass constructors, as well as new methods for error mitigation, t|ket? v0.5 represents a major new tool that will allow the widest variety of users to more efficiently access the widest variety of quantum computers and quantum simulators.

Pasqal is building quantum processors made of arrays of 2D and 3D arrays of neutral atoms manipulated by optical tweezers. This technology has unique properties in terms of scalability and connectivity between qubits, which makes it a prime candidate to achieve quantum advantage for practical applications in fields such as computer-aided drug design and finance.

About CQC

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is a world-leading quantum computing software company with over 60 scientists across offices in Cambridge (UK), London, San Francisco area, Washington, DC and Tokyo. CQC builds tools for the commercialisation of quantum technologies that will have a profound global impact. CQC combines expertise in quantum software, specifically a quantum development platform (t|ket?), enterprise applications in the area of quantum chemistry (EUMEN), quantum machine learning (QML), quantum natural language processing (QNLP) and quantum augmented cybersecurity (IronBridge).