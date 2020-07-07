Lawful Interception Market to Reach $6.82 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 22.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in number of criminal activities, surge in interception warrants, and rise in volume of data traffic and security threats drive the growth of the global lawful interception market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lawful Interception Market by Solution (Devices, Software, and Services), Network Technology (Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Mobile Voice Telephony, Mobile Data, and others), Communication Content (Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Data Downloads, File Transfer, and Others), and End User (Government and Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global lawful interception industry was estimated at $1.37 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $6.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in number of criminal activities, surge in interception warrants, and rise in volume of data traffic and security threats drive the growth of the global lawful interception market. However, issues related to maintenance of privacy and stringent regulations posed by government bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in network technologies and prominence popularity of social media communications create new opportunities in coming years.

The long-term evolution (LTE) segment to portray the highest growth rate

Based on network technology, the long-term evolution (LTE) segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high-speed voice and data communication. However, the mobile voice telephony segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, holding nearly one-fourth of the global lawful interception market, and is estimated to contribute its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of high-speed internet technologies and utilization of conventional non-data voice calls.

The voice communication segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on communication content, the voice communication segment held nearly one-third of the global lawful interception market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to the creation of new technologies and presence of communication platforms by law enforcement agencies. Contrarily, the video segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 26.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to emergence of 3G, 4G, and LTE wireless communications along with rise in number of smartphone users.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the global lawful interception market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the criminal and terrorist activities with extensive usage of internet. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to the highest CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in adoption of efficient telecommunication technologies in various countries including Korea, Japan, and China.

Leading market players

AQSACOM

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Incognito Software

Ixia

NICE Ltd.

Siemens AG

Verint Systems Inc.

ZTE Corporation

