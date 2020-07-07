TruChoice Financial Group, LLC Announces Strategic Alignment With Transamerica

Expanded Outsourced Insurance Product Shelf Provides Access to Low-Cost Solutions to Help Mitigate Client Portfolio Risk

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of financial services products in the insurance industry, today announced a strategic collaboration with Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. The agreement brings the addition of Transamerica to the lineup of advisory-based insurance solutions on TruChoice's Outsourced Insurance Division (OID) platform.



As an industry leader, TruChoice developed and enhanced its OID services throughout 2019. The OID distribution model utilizes a product-agnostic, multi-carrier methodology to allow advisors to manage client assets and protection needs while working with FINRA-registered and insurance-licensed financial professionals. "Transamerica has been a leader in this space for years. Their extensive experience and proficiency is an exciting addition to our platform as we work with advisors to provide access to low-cost, advisory outcomes. Advisors utilize the services offered through our OID to help manage risk and temper investment portfolio volatility," says Jim Maietta, TruChoice Chief Distribution Officer.

"Transamerica brings a wealth of experience and solutions; the strategy behind our collaboration revolves around providing advisors with additional ways to increase the value they bring to their clients. We are very pleased to have them on board," says Brian Peterson, TruChoice President and CEO.

"Transamerica understands the important role annuities have in a well-developed retirement strategy. Working with TruChoice provides us with another outlet to serve those customers and their advisors in a way that is convenient for them," said Joe Boan, Senior Managing Director for Individual Solutions at Transamerica. "This new opportunity helps Transamerica expand our client base and facilitates more people to save, invest, protect and retire."

Transamerica products launched on TruChoice's OID platform in June 2020.

About TruChoice

TruChoice is one of the largest distributors of financial services products in the insurance industry. They are designed to function as a foundation for the success of the independent financial professionals that they serve, leveraging the resources that only a large company can provide, while offering the individualized service of a much smaller one. TruChoice is committed to remaining an industry thought leader and innovator and will continue to use their unmatched service model to allow financial professionals to focus on what matters most: helping clients achieve their financial goals. Headquartered out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, TruChoice has a national footprint with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, and Sacramento, California.

For more information, please visit: www.truchoicefinancial.com.

To learn more about TruChoice's OID, please visit: www.truchoiceoid.com.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2019, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $50 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2019, Aegon managed over $1 trillion in revenue-generating investments.

For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

