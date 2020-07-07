American Kidney Fund Educational Campaigns and Materials Recognized for Excellence in National Award Competitions

Kidney Kitchen and Beyond Bananas among AKF winning campaigns in first half of 2020

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / ?Educational campaigns and materials produced by the American Kidney Fund (AKF) received several prestigious awards during the first half of 2020, winning recognition for quality and creativity. Two of AKF's newest educational resources for individuals living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD, or kidney failure), Kidney Kitchen and Beyond Bananas, each received multiple awards.

AKF's Kidney Kitchen is a comprehensive resource for the strict renal diet that provides easy-to-understand nutritional education and practical advice for CKD and ESRD patients and their caregivers. The only resource of its kind for kidney patients, Kidney Kitchen features hundreds of recipes suitable for the renal diet, detailed information about the specific nutrients kidney patients need to track, downloadable tools and information on how to eat healthy for patients at all stages of kidney disease.

Kidney Kitchen received:

A Platinum Hermes Creative Award in the Public Relations, Communications | Website Overall | Nonprofit category

A Gold AVA Digital Award in the Web-Based Production | Website | Nonprofit category

A Gold Aster Award in the Website category

Two Gold Omni Awards in the Website | Health & Fitness and Website | Non-Profit categories

AKF's Beyond Bananas campaign is designed to increase patient understanding of chronic high potassium, known as hyperkalemia, and empower them to control their potassium levels through diet and treatment. Healthy people are often encouraged to consume more potassium, a mineral essential to the proper function of muscles and nerves. For kidney patients, however, high potassium poses severe risks-including heart attack and death. Using the well-known relationship between bananas and potassium to creatively brand the campaign, AKF drives awareness of hyperkalemia to CKD and ESRD patients in a friendly and engaging manner as a featured section of the Kidney Kitchen website. The Beyond Bananas campaign was made possible thanks to support from AstraZeneca.

Beyond Bananas received:

A Gold Aster Award in the Social Media Campaign (series) category

A Silver Bulldog PR Award in the Best Not-for-Profit/Association campaign category

"Kidney patients frequently tell us one of the hardest parts of living with kidney disease is the extremely strict diet they must follow, which includes managing and monitoring their potassium levels, among other nutrients," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "From the planning stages of Kidney Kitchen and Beyond Bananas, we set out to create resources for kidney patients and their caregivers that are user-friendly, easy to navigate and full of actionable information for those managing a renal diet. The recognition we have received for these materials thus far proves we have achieved that goal in the 1.6 million times our Kidney Kitchen site has been visited by people who rely on its content to help manage their disease."

Several other AKF materials and initiatives also received awards in the first half of 2020:

The Spring 2019 issue of AKF in Action, AKF's print newsletter for ESRD patients, received a Gold Hermes Creative Award in the Print Media | Publications | Newsletter category.

The September 2019 edition of AKF's e-newsletter received a Gold Hermes Award in the Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Digital Publications/Messaging | E-Newsletter/E-Zine category.

AKF's educational booth at the American Society of Nephrology's 2019 Kidney Week conference received an Honorable Mention in the Hermes Creative Awards' Print Media | Advertising | Trade Show Exhibit category. In addition to interactive educational materials from Kidney Kitchen and Beyond Bananas, the booth featured AKF's Goutful campaign highlighting the relationship between gout and kidney disease; the ACT on Anemia campaign about the relationship between anemia and kidney disease; and AKF's new Know Your Kidneys campaign aimed at preventing CKD and slowing down its progression to ESRD for those who already have it.

A video about a service learning project at the Raymond Education Campus in Washington, D.C. that engaged students in learning about kidney disease and raising money to help kidney patients through AKF's programs and services received an Honorable Mention in the Hermes Creative Awards' Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Video | Nonprofit category. The video was shown during AKF's annual gala, The Hope Affair, last year to honor the teachers and students at Raymond Education Campus as they received the 2019 KidneyNation Excellence Award.

AKF's educational campaigns are made possible through generous support from its corporate partners. Kidney Kitchen is funded with support from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi-Genzyme and Satellite Healthcare. AstraZeneca is the sole supporter of the Beyond Bananas campaign. Goutful is funded by support from Horizon Therapeutics. ACT on Anemia is made possible through support from Akebia Therapeutics. Know Your Kidneys is made possible by Janssen Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

