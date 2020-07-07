World High Life PLC: Love Hemp Achieves ISO Certification

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") has successfully been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international quality management system standard of efficiency and customer satisfaction. To achieve certification, a rigorous and comprehensive company-wide audit is performed by a recognised certification agency. Love Hemp's audit was carried out by Centre for Assessment.

The audit ensured that Love Hemp is consistently delivering products that meet both customer and regulatory requirements. Love Hemp began preparation for the certification in June 2019, by evaluating its existing procedures and aligning them with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification. The on-site audit completed successfully under the standard ISO 9001:2015 on 16 April 2020.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is key for Love Hemp, as in order to improve overall performance, it is important to maintain a high level of quality and customer service, and to provide a basis for sustainable innovation.

"The successful completion of our ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our commitment to ensuring we are providing our customers with high quality CBD products, from oils to edibles and cosmetics to e-liquids. As a UK leading supplier of CBD products, we believe it is imperative to continuously improve our internal process to meet our commitment to our customers," says Tony Calamita, CEO.

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk

Founder & CEO

North America: 1 (236) 521-7211

North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745)

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR

Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 20 7138 3224

Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com



For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596500/Love-Hemp-Achieves-ISO-Certification