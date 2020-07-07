Seasoned experts to spearhead strategic growth, global people operations, and product innovation

NS1, the leader in modern application networking, has expanded its executive team with seasoned leaders in finance, people management, and product innovation. Hires include David Wilson as chief financial officer, Lorraine Heber-Brause as vice president and global head of people, and Sanjay Ramnath as vice president of product marketing.

These hires come at a point of strategic growth for NS1. Demand for the company's modern approach to foundational infrastructure technology continues to accelerate as organizations in all industries become more reliant on digital services and applications to connect employees, engage with customers, and gain a competitive advantage. The collective experience and vast knowledge these leaders possess will support continued innovation both in product and employee experiences while solidifying NS1's leadership in delivering software-defined application and access networking solutions that power the growing connected economy.

"We have seen a decisive shift in how people work, learn, and connect, and it underscores the critical importance and increasing demand for the elastic, resilient modern infrastructure solutions that NS1 provides," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO for NS1. "These executives each possess decades of experience in their respected fields, and their leadership will be invaluable to accelerating product development initiatives, guiding our strategic growth, and enriching our culture of innovation."

David Wilson, Chief Financial Officer

With a 20-year track record in financial leadership for both public and private markets, Wilson takes the helm just nine months since NS1's $33 million Series C funding round. In his new role, David's focus will be to put NS1's capital to work to help the company maximize returns from its rich opportunity set.

Prior to joining NS1, Wilson held CFO roles with Symphony Communications, a private company valued at greater than $1 billion that provided encrypted communication technology; Ooyala Inc., a leading provider of online video services, where he played a lead role in its sale to Telstra (ASX: TLS); ACS (NASDAQ: ALSK), a facilities-based telecommunications provider that outperformed the market by 14 times during his tenure; and DirecTV Broadband (formerly Telocity; NASDAQ: TLCT). Over the course of his career, Wilson has raised more than $1 billion in capital and played a leadership role in M&A deals exceeding $500 million.

Lorraine Heber-Brause, Vice President and Global Head of People

Lorraine Heber-Brause is an experienced human resources and global people operations executive with a proven track record of leading organizations through rapid growth and transformation. Her focus and expertise span organizational and cultural development, coaching and training, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion programs. In the new role, she will lead people operations and shape NS1's employee growth strategy, which includes a transparent strategy and goals for hiring and team diversity as well as deepening all facets of inclusion. Prior to joining NS1, Lorraine held leadership roles at Yotpo, AppNexus, BlackRock, American Express, and Citi.

Sanjay Ramnath, Vice President of Product Marketing

For more than a decade, Ramnath has led product and strategy teams through the formulation of go-to-market (GTM) strategies and launches of hardware, software, and SaaS products. At NS1, he will spearhead messaging and GTM strategies for NS1's solutions, reinforcing the critical role the company's technology plays in enabling leading organizations to deliver exceptional application experiences.

Prior to NS1, Ramnath led product and GTM strategies while building and nurturing impactful teams at high-growth technology companies including Barracuda Networks, AlienVault/AT&T Cybersecurity, and Arctic Wolf Networks. His professional journey started as a software engineer at Synopsys developing solutions for electronic design automation.

About NS1

NS1 automates the deployment and delivery of the world's most trafficked internet and enterprise applications. Its software-defined, next-generation application networking stack modernizes DNS, DHCP, and IPAM the familiar and universal foundations of all network and internet services to unlock unprecedented automation, visibility, and control in today's complex, heterogeneous environments. NS1 has more than 500 enterprise customers worldwide, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report, and The Guardian, and is backed by investments from Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

