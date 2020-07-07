Y Soft announces YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, a New Family of Cloud-Based Print Services

--Cloud-based services offer IT hassle-free hosted infrastructure and a choice of print management features--

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced YSoft SAFEQ CloudTM, a new family of cloud print management and hosted infrastructure services. YSoft SAFEQ Cloud is comprised of YSoft SAFEQ CloudProTM and YSoft SAFEQ BreezeTM. The new services remove the need for locally managed print infrastructure, like servers, and dramatically reduces the cost of providing and running robust print services-all delivered by the world's preferred print management provider.

SAFEQ CloudPro offers robust print management features with a reserved infrastructure ideal for the enterprise. Additionally, SAFEQ CloudPro is offered with a choice of resiliency levels, Core, Ultra, and Elite, each providing increasingly higher resiliency and performance. A Custom level further enables Y Soft to meet the special infrastructure requirements on an individual customer basis, including hosting using a customer's/partner's own cloud provider. SAFEQ CloudPro can be used with or without a Y Soft Edge device.

SAFEQ Breeze is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that do not have or do not want to hire IT staff to manage their print services. With core print management features and a shared hosted infrastructure, SAFEQ Breeze can also be used with or without a Y Soft Edge device.

Both SAFEQ CloudPro and SAFEQ Breeze securely and effortlessly manage an organization's print infrastructure. The Y Soft Edge device offers businesses additional document security as job processing is done within the business' own private and secure network, and only metadata travels securely to the cloud. It is also well suited for remote locations with low bandwidth or latency issues.

"Companies of every size are leveraging the cloud to help lower IT costs, reduce IT burden, and speed up their digital transformation initiatives," said Robert Palmer, research vice president, IDC Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions. "However, each company has different requirements, and the YSoft SAFEQ Cloud family offers businesses the versatility and flexibility needed to assist organizations no matter where they are on their cloud journey."

"With YSoft SAFEQ CloudPro and YSoft SAFEQ Breeze, we are delivering on our mission to help businesses run smarter," said Václav Muchna, Y Soft CEO and co-founder. "We significantly invested in our product development to introduce a native cloud solution that efficiently scales in the cloud as businesses' needs grow. We will continue to add to our cloud family of services and functionalities to meet the needs of our partners and customers.

Y Soft's future is firmly rooted in the cloud," he added.

YSoft SAFEQ Cloud family availability

Both new cloud-based services are typically less expensive than on-premise solutions and come with a budget-friendly monthly or annual subscription. The YSoft SAFEQ Cloud family of services are hosted on Microsoft Azure and is managed by Y Soft. Updates, maintenance, and a premium service level are included.

SAFEQ Breeze with the Y Soft Edge Device is now available as a customer beta program. Both SAFEQ Breeze (Edge enabled and non-Edge) and YSoft SAFEQ CloudPro will be generally available in Fall 2020.





Customers can learn more at (http://www.ysoft.com/cloudfamily).

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ workflow solutions platform in the cloud or on-premise enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

