JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: Half Year Liquidity Contract Update

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2020 and 30th June 2020:

Number of Buy transactions: 125

Number of Sell transactions: 125

Volume of bonds bought: 136 bonds

Volume of bonds sold: 159 bonds

Total value of Buy transactions: €135,198.46

Total value of Sell transactions: €157,963.43

As at 30th June 2020, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :

€123,304.89 in cash

80 bonds

