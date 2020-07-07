JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: Half Year Liquidity Contract Update

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2020 and 30th June 2020:
- Number of Buy transactions: 125
- Number of Sell transactions: 125
- Volume of bonds bought: 136 bonds
- Volume of bonds sold: 159 bonds
- Total value of Buy transactions: €135,198.46
- Total value of Sell transactions: €157,963.43
As at 30th June 2020, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :
- €123,304.89 in cash
- 80 bonds
