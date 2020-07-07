Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market Worth $113.24 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 35.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market by Service (Laundry Care, Dry Clean, Duvet Clean), by Application (Residential, Commercial)". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market was valued at USD 9.72 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 113.24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market Overview

The increased consciousness and command for eco-friendly laundry detergents and the promotion of a safe and healthy lifestyle among the consumers are accelerating the demand for laundry products. Most of the conventional detergents are loaded with harmful chemicals. Hence it might have an adverse reaction in the body. Accordingly, the use of organic laundry detergent arises. Organic laundry detergent contains no harsh chemicals and cleanses the clothes with natural ingredients. The organic laundry detergents are not only gentle on the clothes, but are gentle on the skin too. The Grab Green Natural 3-in-1 laundry detergent pods come in the form of naturally-derived seeds, which can be faultlessly placed in the washer to give the clothes a brilliant clean. The detergent pods are made with a superior detergent to eliminate stains and brighten the clothing. These detergents are mainly used to increase the fabric life. The rising incidence of skin allergies is forecasted to promote the growth of natural laundry products in the market. The toxic laundry detergents trigger a condition called contact dermatitis, which occurs as a red, itchy rash that can spread to specific areas like the armpits and groin. Sensitivities to laundry detergent can develop initially when the individual is exposed once or multiple times. The customers are also minimizing the water consumption for laundry washing and cleaning by the use of advanced laundry equipment.

The investments in online on-demand laundry service such as the business models starting an on-demand laundry business and product developments, and focus on the suitability factor of consumers are the upcoming opportunities which are likely to foster the market growth. The evolution of Uber for Laundry can save a lot of time. Uber for Laundry is beneficial due to the increased success of the Uber ridesharing company has encouraged the number of entrepreneurs to initiate an Uber-like business startup. There is no requirement for users to waste a couple of hours by taking clothes to a laundry shop. Such apps also provide dry cleaning and ironing services. The major players in the market are CLEANLY, DhobiLite, FlyCleaners, delivery.comLLC, Laundrapp Ltd, ZIP JET, Wassup-On-Demand, Mulberrys Garment Care, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Laundrywalla.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market on the basis of Service, Application, and Geography.

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market by Service

Laundry Care



Dry Clean



Duvet Clean

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market by Application

Residential



Commercial

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

