Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCSV) ("the Company"), a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. CEO of the Company, Todd Hackett, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're an education company primarily," explained Hackett, adding that the Company focuses on STEM education and offers a variety of products.

Jolly noted the Company's growth over the last year. "Top-line growth was up 3% this year, but our net profits jumped 20% to $1,040,000," said Hackett, sharing that the Company's success has largely come from streamlining the business, creating higher profit margins, and improving the efficiency of getting their products to market.

The conversation then turned to the Company's challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hackett shared that despite the uncontrollable environment, including school closures the Company has experienced increased sales from the same period in prior years.. "With the schools not even in operation, our sales were higher than they were in 2016 and 2017 for the same period - April through June," said Hackett. "We're also sitting on $900,000 in the bank and are in the process of refinancing our debt into more favorable environments and interest rates," added Hackett, noting the current opportunity for lower interest rates.

Jolly then asked about the possibility of mergers or acquisitions in the near future. Hackett explained that this is still a possibility, but added that the Company is preserving funds given the current environment. "We're looking at all options. There are several opportunities for the company for this year and the upcoming year," said Hackett.

Hackett then shared that the Company plans on becoming a fully-reporting company. "We will continue the process towards becoming a reporting company, we just have to get our 10-K out," said Hackett, regarding their planned 10-K release for FY 2020. "We're always looking at all options to increase our shareholder value."

To close the interview, Hackett shared that the Company is facing the challenges of the pandemic while continuing to grow and working closely with individuals in the educational space. "We're doing everything we can given the environment that's out there right now," said Hackett.

