Vivendi (Paris:VIV), a world leader in culture, entertainment, media and communication, advocates for a more sustainable business model and is particularly committed to supporting creation in all its diversity.

Aware of its influence and responsibility, the Group aims more than ever to promote talents, support a multi-faceted and ambitious creation and respond to the climate change initiatives. Vivendi now wants to reinforce its commitments in these three areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its non-financial communications.

In this context, Caroline Le Masne de Chermont, Head of Legal Affairs for the Group, is also appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility and Compliance. She reports to Frédéric Crépin, Member of the Management Board and General Counsel of the Vivendi Group.

Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Biography

Caroline Le Masne de Chermont is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Master's degree in business and economic law from the Université Panthéon Sorbonne (Paris I). She is a trained lawyer.

After working for five years at the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton in Paris, she joined Vivendi's Legal Department in 2007, where she held the position of Vice President, Corporate Law and M&A. In this position she worked on many significant transactions for the Group as part of its refocusing on entertainment, media and communication.

In December 2016, she was appointed Head of Legal Affairs of the Vivendi Group.

