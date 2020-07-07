Kerahealth Launches New Care Range to Help 14.5 Million People in the UK Suffering Hair Loss Naturally

LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By the age of 35, 66% of men will have experienced some hair loss, in fact it is the biggest health worry for this age group according to Mintel. Women are affected too in increasing numbers. 90% of women post-pregnancy suffer, as do one in five women under the age of 65 when it rises to 50% of all women. Fay Afghahi, the founder of Kerahealth was one such sufferer who determined to make a clinically proven difference and set out to create a supercharged range of nutraceutical supplements for men and for women and a care range comprising of a shampoo, conditioner and scalp massager that stops hair shedding, helps it regrow and restores hair to the very best version of itself.

The founder of Kerahealth conducted extensive research into the clinical issues surrounding hair loss which led her to a laboratory in France which had recently discovered how to create a compound that contained all the 18 amino acids found in hair, in an absorbable form - KerCysteine which helps to regenerate brightness, strength and hair loss formed the basis of her formulation.

Clinical trials on the care range showed that after 90 days, 100% of participants saw an increase in anagen (hair growth stage), after 30 days, 92% saw a reduction in hair loss.

KERAHEALTH HAIR NUTRACEUTICALS FOR MEN AND WOMEN

Key Ingredients for women: Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) - essential metalloproteinase for the body's first defence, French Maritime Bark Extract - helps protect against free radicals, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Panthothenic, Zinc and Copper.

Key Ingredients for men: Grape Seed Extract - provides the defence to combat hair loss, Pine Trunk Extract, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Panthothenic, Zinc and Copper.

FOLLICLE HERO SHAMPOO

Follicle Hero Shampoo cleanses, nourishes, stimulates, revitalises and strengthens hair starting from the scalp through to the ends.

FOLLICLE HERO CONDITIONER

Follicle Hero Conditioner will nourish, strengthen, volumize and revitalise hair starting from the scalp and follicles through the hair shafts down to the ends.

The shampoo and conditioner improve hair texture from the first wash with clinical results at 3 months usage, showing 73% reduction in hair loss, 86% increase in hair volume, 86% increase in hair brightness, health and moisture and a 19% increase in hair protein content.

THE KERA HEALTH SCALP ENERGISER

This clever hair tool is vital for the best hair health. Made using soft hypo-allergenic silicon teeth, the Energiser gives an incredible scalp massage to the head with numerous health benefits and increases the blood micro-circulation and oxygen supply, help remove dead skin cells, removes excess sebum from the scalp and strengthen the roots the hair promoting new hair growth.

