New products to launch July 10, 2020, enabling customers to Run Fast, Go Beyond and Power Up

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, honors its 50th anniversary with the digital launch of pioneering products. On July 10th, the first of its kind SCIEX virtual product experience will introduce products that enable customers to Run Fast, Go Beyond and Power Up

"Half a century ago, SCIEX set out with a mission to develop analytical technologies for aerospace. Today, our technologies cover analysis of environmental hazards, biomarkers discovery, clinical diagnostics, drug development, food safety and more," says Inese Lowenstein, President of SCIEX. "Our 20K install base spans innovative labs and companies around the world. I am incredibly proud of the progress SCIEX has achieved and look forward to continued innovation in the next 50 years."

Since 1970, the portfolio has grown through significant development and acquisitions, transitioning through the years from MDS SCIEX to Applied Biosystems to AB Sciex to SCIEX. Along the way, key integrations such as capillary electrophoresis from Beckman Life Sciences, have also strengthened the portfolio.

The Run Fast, Go Beyond and Power Up experience on July 10th is as much the celebration of 50 years of progress as it is the answer to urgent needs voiced by customers. The challenging environment posed by the last few months has amplified these needs and we are proud to launch new products when customers need them most.

To highlight a few insights from our customers:

Lieve Dillen, Senior Principal Scientist for Assay Development and Analytical Support within the Development Bioanalysis group of Janssen R&D in Belgium: "One of the critical aspects for me is sensitivity. Within our department, the most challenging applications independent of the analyte almost all require increased sensitivity. Often, intrinsic sensitivity is compromised by carryover and/or contamination."

Shane R. Needham, Co-Founder at Alturas Analytics: "The next 10 years I see that we are going to have an improvement in sensitivity and that will improve our efficiency and productivity. We are definitely going to see more large molecule bioanalysis to support gene therapy programs with LC-MS."

Alex Krotulski, Research Scientist at The Center for Forensic Science Research Education: "Ten years from now, high resolution mass spec is really going to be the way forensic labs go. Labs will also need to consider the complexity of the science that they are using for their screening capabilities…streamlined workflows, good software, good hardware to make these instruments robust is going to be really important. Software is the translator for scientists. Finding user friendly software is key…making sure it is easy to learn, easy to use, robust and not going to crash."

Bernard Bajema, Project Lead at Vitens: "You have to look for different substances in water and some substances are difficult to measure because of the sensitivity of the instruments. A very sensitive instrument can reduce your work and you can get cheaper tests developed."

To learn more and register for Run Fast, Go Beyond and Power Up, visit https://sciex.com/showcase-2.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

