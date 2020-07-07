Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA):

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on June 10, 2020 approved the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share and decided to propose to each shareholder, in respect of the payment of the dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, an option between the payment of the dividend in cash or in newly issued shares of the Company, each of these options being mutually exclusive.

The issue price of each share to be delivered for payment of the dividend is 22.94 euros, equal to a price corresponding to 95.02% of the average of the first trading price of Verallia share on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding the Shareholders' General Meeting, minus the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to the nearest cent.

The option period was open from June 17, 2020 to July 6, 2020.

The shareholders having elected to receive the 2019 dividend payment in shares represent 86.93% of the Company's share capital; Apollo*, Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A.**, Bpifrance Participations and the FCPE Verallia, the main shareholders of the Company, have opted for a payment of the dividend in shares.

For the purposes of the payment of the dividend in shares, 3,813,878 new shares with a unit par value of 3.38 euros will be issued, representing 3.19% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company, before the issue of new shares and on the basis of the share capital and voting rights of the Company as of June 25, 2020, or a nominal share capital increase of a total amount of 87,490,361.32 euros, the amount of the share premium amounting to 74,599,453.68 euros. As of July 9, 2020, the share capital of the Company will therefore amount to 416,662,128.22 euros and will be composed of 123,272,819 ordinary shares with a unit par value of 3.38 euros. The new shares will carry immediate rights, will have the same rights and obligations as the shares already issued and will give right to any distribution decided from their date of issue.

The share of the dividend to be paid in cash to shareholders who have not opted for payment in new shares amounts to 13,144,250.40 euros

The share capital increase, the delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, as well as the payment of the dividend in cash, will take place on July 9, 2020.

*Acting through Horizon Investment Holdings, a company wholly owned by Horizon Parent Holdings, itself indirectly controlled by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, LP, an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

**Acting through Lepton Fund Ltd., a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A.

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable.

