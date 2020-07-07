Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces the signing of an insurance contract with AXA.

The aim of this new insurance contract is to guarantee the concrete manufacturing activity based on H-UKR cement, a binder perfected and developed by Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies that has a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. The Company now has an insurance contract covering the H-UKR cement-based manufacturing of all precast products and ready-mix concrete aimed at the housing and tertiary sectors.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies provides its clients with a guarantee, prior to and after the delivery of products or the completion of work, including the cost of disassembly and reassembly extended to reconstruction costs, of end products designed with its H-UKR cement.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very pleased to announce the signing of this contract, which is the result of a thorough analysis of our activities and products by AXA France's Construction Technical Division teams. This crucial stage highlights our development, notably for products based on our H-UKR technology that are now covered in optimal conditions, and puts the Company on a level playing field with traditional cement manufacturers. We place the utmost importance on this latest milestone that gives further credence to our objective of decarbonizing the construction sector and allows us to integrate the ecosystem in even more conquering fashion

Financial schedule:

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

