Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 9.3% Northland Power Income Fund 7.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.3% Fortum 5.1% Acciona 4.9% China Everbright Intl. 4.3% TransAlta Renewables 4.2% China Longyuan Power Group 3.5% Pennon Group 3.3% Clearway Energy A Class 3.1% National Grid 3.0% New Energy Solar Ltd 3.0% GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.0% Drax Group 2.9% China Suntien Green Energy 2.6% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.6% Avangrid 2.5% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4% SSE PLC 2.3% Omega Geracao 1.6%

At close of business on 30 June 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 10.4% Multi Utilities 10.0% Portfolio Hedge 0.2% Renewable Energy 66.0% Telecoms Infrastructure 0.5% Water & Waste 9.0% Roads & Rail 0.4% Gas 1.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.1% 100.0%