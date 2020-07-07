Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.07.2020

PR Newswire
07.07.2020 | 17:57
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 7

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure9.3%
Northland Power Income Fund7.7%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units5.3%
Fortum5.1%
Acciona4.9%
China Everbright Intl.4.3%
TransAlta Renewables4.2%
China Longyuan Power Group3.5%
Pennon Group3.3%
Clearway Energy A Class3.1%
National Grid3.0%
New Energy Solar Ltd3.0%
GCP Infrastructure Investments3.0%
Drax Group2.9%
China Suntien Green Energy2.6%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT2.6%
Avangrid2.5%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.4%
SSE PLC2.3%
Omega Geracao1.6%

At close of business on 30 June 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity10.4%
Multi Utilities10.0%
Portfolio Hedge0.2%
Renewable Energy66.0%
Telecoms Infrastructure0.5%
Water & Waste9.0%
Roads & Rail0.4%
Gas1.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America27.1%
China13.1%
Latin America3.0%
United Kingdom16.1%
Global20.4%
India1.9%
Europe (excluding UK)14.1%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Asia (excluding China)1.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100.0%
© 2020 PR Newswire
