Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 7
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|9.3%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|7.7%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|5.3%
|Fortum
|5.1%
|Acciona
|4.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.3%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.2%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.5%
|Pennon Group
|3.3%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.1%
|National Grid
|3.0%
|New Energy Solar Ltd
|3.0%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|3.0%
|Drax Group
|2.9%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.6%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
|2.6%
|Avangrid
|2.5%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.4%
|SSE PLC
|2.3%
|Omega Geracao
|1.6%
At close of business on 30 June 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|10.4%
|Multi Utilities
|10.0%
|Portfolio Hedge
|0.2%
|Renewable Energy
|66.0%
|Telecoms Infrastructure
|0.5%
|Water & Waste
|9.0%
|Roads & Rail
|0.4%
|Gas
|1.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.1%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|27.1%
|China
|13.1%
|Latin America
|3.0%
|United Kingdom
|16.1%
|Global
|20.4%
|India
|1.9%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|14.1%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Asia (excluding China)
|1.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.1%
|100.0%
