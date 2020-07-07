MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES THAT MAXIM POLETAEV AND NIKOLAY ABRAMOV CEASE TO BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS 07-Jul-2020 / 18:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 7 July 2020 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES THAT MAXIM POLETAEV AND NIKOLAY ABRAMOV CEASE TO BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Moscow, July 7, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that its Directors Maxim Poletaev and Nikolay Abramov have ceased to be independent directors on the Board. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, listing rules of the Moscow Exchange and the recommendations of the Code of the Corporate Governance, Maxim Poletaev and Nikolay Abramov have ceased to meet independent director criteria of the Board of Directors of Norilsk Nickel following their respective recent appointments to managerial positions at UC Rusal, a 27% shareholder of Nornickel. Therefore, currently there are six independent directors remaining on the Board of Norilsk Nickel: Gareth Penny, Sergey Bratukhin, Sergey Volk, Roger Munnings, Robert Edwards and Evgeny Shvarts out of total 13 directors. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 74338 EQS News ID: 1088587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)