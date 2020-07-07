Monthly series features commentary, insights, and practical guidance from Wolters Kluwer subject matter experts and long-time practitioners

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is offering complimentary Tax Talks Podcasts each month to provide tax and accounting professionals and their firms with regular updates on key Tax Code provisions as well as legislative and regulatory changes affecting businesses and individual taxpayers. Each episode features practitioners, subject matter experts, and thought leaders from both Wolters Kluwer and the accounting profession, who share in-depth analysis and insights on topics ranging from keeping up with the latest tax legislation, to navigating provisions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to better managing a modern practice.

"We started the Tax Talks podcast series a few months ago in conjunction with our ForwardTogether program to give professionals a regular platform where they can hear from experts and get information that's actionable and can be applied immediately," said Jim McGinnis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Medium and Large Firm Segment at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America. "Given the amount of change that's taking place today, additionally accelerated by IRS guidance and congressional stimulus activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe these podcasts and our ForwardTogether program are helping firms deliver better guidance and services to their clients."

These four podcasts are already available and the series will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond.

The Delayed Extenders Conundrum covers Individual and Business Extenders that were determined after 2018 returns were due, and other technical corrections that may cause firms to amend returns



Qualified Opportunity Zones discusses the ramifications of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) provisions on Qualified Opportunity Zones, whereby certain areas of a community are targeted for development and investment



Business Continuity provides insights on business continuity via cloud-based tax prep and workflow tools, as well as a discussion around how one firm is staying connected to staff and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic



Business Losses and Net Operating Losses under the CARES Act focuses on CARES Act provisions that lift certain TCJA restrictions on net operating losses and carrybacks that were enacted to help businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Professionals and taxpayers can listen to past episodes and subscribe to future complimentary podcasts by visiting the Tax Talks Podcasts website.

