Dienstag, 07.07.2020

WKN: 924061 ISIN: FR0004040608 Ticker-Symbol: 9BA 
Frankfurt
07.07.20
15:31 Uhr
6,890 Euro
-0,010
-0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2020 | 18:05
ABC arbitrage: 2019 dividend balance

ABC arbitrage
2019 dividend balance

ABC arbitrage Group distributes a final dividend for 2019 of €0.03 per ordinary share.

The distribution schedule of €0.03 per share is as follows:
? Ex-dividend date: July 7, 2020
? Payment date: July 9, 2020

This transaction has the character of a distribution.

Taking into account the €0.10 per share interim distribution in October and December 2019 and the interim dividend of €0.10 per share paid on April 27, 2020; the total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.33 per share.

The interim results of ABC arbitrage Group will be published on September 22, 2020.


Contacts: abc-arbitrage (http://www.abc-arbitrage.com/)
Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment

  • 2020 ABCA CP Solde du dividende 2019 - VA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36941add-8917-4caf-96a3-33073135cf6e)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
